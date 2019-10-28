Wilfred Eya

Pastor of the Latter Rain Assembly (LRA), Tunde Bakare, yesterday took aim at politicians, blaming them for the poor infrastructure and worsening economic hardship in the country.

He specifically tackled the former Lagos State governor and leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sen. Bola Tinubu, claiming that he would give account one day.

Bakare, a former vice presidential candidate and convener of the Save Nigeria Group (SNG), spoke during a sermon at the church’s Ogba, Lagos, international headquarters.

The cleric, who recently said he would be the 16th President of Nigeria, lampooned some politicians for their financial recklessness and lack of commitment to the growth of the country. He contended that the collapse of infrastructure in Nigeria was as a result of stealing of the people’s resources by some politicians.

Using a coded term, Bourdillon, a name popularly associated with the former Lagos State governor, Bakare claimed that he would give account of some of his deeds.

He regretted that the people were praising him and regarding him as a ‘generous man.’

Bakare, who also spoke about the 2023 race argued, “a truly generous man is a man who devises generous things, and by generosity he shall stand.

“The eyes of those who see will not be dim. The ears of those who hear will listen. Also, the heart of the rash will understand knowledge and the tongue of the stammerers will be ready to speak plainly. The foolish person would no longer be called generous.”

He added: “That’s why potholes are killing you; that’s what pools of water… you can’t drive now anymore because what is meant for road has been stolen since democracy began. They are living larger than life, having jets here, having jets there, having house in Bourdillon, having house in this place, having house in that place, having house in every place at the expense of the public.

“Unfortunately, Nigerian people, you celebrate your villains and crucify your heroes.”

Efforts by Daily Sun to get Mr. Tunde Rahman, media aide to former Lagos State governor, Tinubu, to respond to Bakare’s tirade and mention of Bourdillon, which literally refers to his boss, failed. He did not pick his calls nor replied WhatApp message sent to him.

Tinubu has been linked to the 2023 presidential race, with stories of his posters in some state capitals making the rounds.

Some prominent Nigerians, including the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, are said to have already thrown their support behind the APC leader for the race.