Meanwhile, Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church, Nigeria, Pastor Tunde Bakare, yesterday, has returned his N100 million APC expression of interest and nomination forms.

Speaking to newsmen after submitting the nomination forms, Bakare declared that apart from having bright chances of winning the APC ticket, among the over 25 presidential aspirants, he banked on divine favour to win the primary.

“My chances are as bright as that of any other person. I am eminently qualified either age or experience or everything that counts in this race. And I trust God that I will emerge the winner.”

