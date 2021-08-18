By Lukman Olabiyi

Bakers in Lagos State have decried skyrocket price of baking materials, and also called for the Federal Government intervention in order to avert down tools

The bakers expressed their displeasure at the incessant increase in baking material at the end of their monthly meeting, held at the headquarters of the association in Lagos. The view of the baker was contained in a statement jointly signed by the chairmen, Lagos State Association of Master Bakers and Caterers of Nigeria (LSAMBCN), Kosofe and Surulere Branches, Mr. Akintola Taiwo and Ibitoye Oladapo. The association strongly condemned the incessant increase of baking material without consideration for the purchasing power of the final consumers.

LSAMBCN maintained that it has on several occasions called on federal government to intervene on the issue, held that the current state thing made the association to reiterate it calls.

The association stated that a bag of flour rose from N13,000 to N19, 000, while a bag of sugar from 14,000 to 22,000 at the moment, with other materials.

LSAMBCN h owever, held that it members refused to increase the prices of their various products despite the increament in order not to make things hard for the final consumers.

“It is high time we let the Federal Government know what we are facing as bakers and caterers in Nigeria. All baking materials starting from flour, butter, sugar, milk, nylon,salt, yeast, vegetable oil and others have increased drastically”

” we as an association have refused to increase the price of any of our products, because we know this would have negative impact on the economy”, the statement read .