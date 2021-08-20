By Lukman Olabiyi

Bakers in Lagos State have decried skyrocketing price of baking materials, urging the Federal Government to intervene in order to avert closure of the industry.

The bakers expressed their displeasure at the incessant increase in baking materials at the end of their monthly meeting, held at the headquarters of the Association in Lagos.

The bakers views were contained in a statement jointly signed by the Chairmen, Lagos State Association of Master Bakers and Caterers of Nigeria (LSAMBCN), Kosofe and Surulere Branches, Mr. Akintola Taiwo, and Ibitoye Oladapo.

The Association strongly condemned the incessant increase of baking materials without consideration to the purchasing power of final consumers.

LSAMBCN maintained that it has on several occasions called on Federal Government to intervene on the issue, held that the current state of things made the Association to reiterate it calls.