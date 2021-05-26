From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Association of Master Bakers and Caterers of Nigeria (AMBCN) has directed its members nationwide to increase the prices of bread, biscuits and other items by 30 per cent due to the economic downturn in the country.

The directive was part of the resolution reached at the end of the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the association held in Abuja.

The association explained that ‘the adjustment of price was as a result of the sudden increase in the cost of production as well as prices of sugar, butter, yeast and flour.’

AMBCN National President Mansur Umar who read out the resolution explained that ‘after considering the impact of the skyrocketed prices of baking ingredients/materials, for the survival of our noble business, which is presently bleeding, the association came to the conclusion to adjust our prices by 30 per cent.’

Some of the resolution reached at the meeting included a call on the federal government to intervene and revert the high tarrif regime imposed by the National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and a call on the Federal government to streamline our regulation by allowing only NAFDAC to regulate bakers.

Besides, the association said it frowned at the incessant increase price of flour as it is forcing members to close down their businesses.

While directing members across the country to increase prices of their products to at least 30 per cent to cushion the effect of high cost of production, AMBCN called on the federal government to take immediate steps towards reducing the high price of flour as it is killing the business.

The association has commended the federal government especially the Federal Ministry of Agriculture for resuscitating the Cassava bread inclusion in the project.

AMBCN national president Mansur Umar while justifying the directive to member to increase prices of their products stated ” the innceasant increase of prices of flour and other baking materials is responsible for the decision. In the last six months, one truck of flour that we used to buy at less than N6 million is now N9 million.’

On his part, the national Secretary of the association, Jude Okafor, expressed optimism that the federal government will meet the demands of the association adding however that, “paraventure the demands are not met by the Federal government, the NEC will not hestitate to reconvene to take appropriate decision.

Other members of NEC at meeting were Raji Omotunde (National Vice President 1); Zubairu Abubakar (National Vice President 2); Tumba Garba (National Assistant Secretary); David Olusegun (National organizing Secretary); Elder Jude Akpan (National Provost); Kabiru Mohamed (National Public Relations Officer); Chidi Orlu (National Financial Secretary); Jimoh Iyiola (National Treasurer) and Dr. Athanasius Adieme (National Auditor).