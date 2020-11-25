By Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau.

As the December 5th date for the Bakura state constituency in the Zamfara State House of Assembly bye election draws near, security agencies in the state have assured of their reediness to provide adequate security for the election.

This was disclosed by the state, Commissioner of Police, Barrister Usman Nagogo while briefing journalists shortly after meeting of security heads held at the Zamfara State Police Command headquarters in Gusau.

Nagogo said the security agencies have put in place arrangements to ensure that adequate security personnel deployed before, during and after the election in Bakura local government area.

“Security agencies in the state are set to ensure that the bye election is conducted in an atmosphere where there is adequate security for the voters, election officials and election materials as at least 2,300 security personnel would be deployed to all the 104 poling units in the Bakura constituency,” he said.