The 2021 Nigerian Men’s Premier Basketball League has been fixed for the 7th of September as the race for the NBA organized Basketball African League begins.

In a letter issued to clubs by the Federation Secretary, Mrs. Bisi Afolabi-Oluwayemi, the teams will compete in the traditional Atlantic and Savannah conference formats.

In the Atlantic conference, 11 teams will converge on Lagos for the conference phase.

Defending Champions and Nigeria’s continental representative at the 2020 BAL, Rivers Hoopers will hope to book a National Final 8 ticket when they face Kwara Falcons, Raptors, Police Batons, Ondo Raiders, Islanders Coal City, Impressions, CAMAC, Invaders and Lagos Warriors.

In the Savannah Conference, all eyes will be on Kano Pillars and Gombe Bulls who have been tipped by bookmakers as title contenders at the Abuja centre.

Niger Potters, Defenders, Reformers, Benue Braves, Nigeria Army, City Chiefs, Plateau Peaks and Bauchi Nets complete the clubs in the Savannah conference.

Each club is to register 15 players for the season.

Clubs have also been advised to avoid the urge to register players who competed in the 2021 Total National Division One and Two or risk disqualification.

Teams who fail to turn up for the league will also be automatically relegated to Division One with immediate effect.