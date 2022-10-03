Nigeria has been reinstated in the Final Round of the Basketball African League, BAL for the 2023 edition.

This has come as a result of several negotiations by the board of the Nigeria Basketball Federation led by Ahmadu Musa Kida who Daily SunSports gathered made a case for Nigeria at the last window of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 African Qualifiers held in Abidjan.

Though, Nigeria awaits an official communication from the basketball ruling body in Africa, FIBA Africa; inside sources in the body hinted that there is already a clear path for Nigeria’s return.