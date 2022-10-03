By Joe Apu
Nigeria has been reinstated in the Final Round of the Basketball African League, BAL for the 2023 edition.
This has come as a result of several negotiations by the board of the Nigeria Basketball Federation led by Ahmadu Musa Kida who Daily SunSports gathered made a case for Nigeria at the last window of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 African Qualifiers held in Abidjan.
Though, Nigeria awaits an official communication from the basketball ruling body in Africa, FIBA Africa; inside sources in the body hinted that there is already a clear path for Nigeria’s return.
In January, Nigeria was delisted from the Final Round of the 2022 Basketball African League, BAL by FIBA Africa.
The basketball ruling body had in a letter dated January 14, 2022, signed by the Secretary General, Alphonse Bile and addressed to the President of the Nigeria Basketball Federation; Ahmadu Musa Kida stated that Nigeria’s Rivers Hoopers cannot participate in the 2022 Final
