By Monica Iheakam

Nigeria’s Rivers Hoopers lost their curtain raiser game of the inaugural Basketball Africa League (BAL) to Patriots of Rwanda 60 points to 83 points.

Ben Uzoh, who joined Nigeria’s Rivers Hoopers, became the first former NBA player to play in the BAL which tipped off Sunday at the Kigali Arena in Rwanda.

Uzoh played for the New Jersey Nets, Cleveland Cavaliers and Toronto Raptors from 2010-12. He was also a member of the Nigeria Senior Men’s National Team at the 2016 Olympics, FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 and FIBA AfroBasket in 2013 and 2015.

A number of high-profile African teams will be on show during that first week, including Zamalek of Egypt, AS Douanes of Senegal and Tunisia’s US Monastir.

The top eight teams from the group phase will qualify for the playoffs, which will be single elimination in all three rounds. The BAL Finals are scheduled to take place on May 30.