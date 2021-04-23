Rivers Hoopers Basketball Club has signed Ugandan International Robinson Odoch Opong as replacement for the injured Festus Ezeli ahead of the Basketball Africa League in Kigali, Rwanda.

Ezeli who joined the KingsMen last week, completed the four-man transfer scoop requirement for all teams participating in the BAL, but a recent injury sustained by the 2015 NBA Champion forced the Hoopers to sign Opong.

According to Rivers Hoopers head coach Ogoh Odaudu: “Festus Ezeli signed with us to play the Basketball Africa League but in a recent interaction with his medical team they confirmed that he picked up an injury during training which could keep him out for 4 weeks.”