From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Senator Uba Sani representing the Kaduna Central Constituency has described the death of former Kaduna state Deputy Governor, Bala Bantex as a loss of another stabilizing cornerstone.

Reacting to the news of the death, Uba Sani recalled that Bantex was a leader, peace builder, parliamentarian of repute and a perfect personification of humility.

“I received the news of the passing of His Excellency, Hon. Arc. Barnabas Bala Bantex with shock and deep sense of personal loss,” Uba Sani mourned.

Describing him as a politicians’ politician, Senator Uba said Bantex’s mastery of the game of politics, personal touch, mobilizing ability, humility and simplicity endeared him to many.

“He was a stabilizing influence in Kaduna State. At the risk of his life, he stood for peace, oneness and stability. He was not afraid to speak the truth. For him truth was sacred. He loved his people, Kaduna State and Nigeria passionately. He devoted his entire life to the service of the people,” he said.

Uba Sani said as Deputy Governor of Kaduna State, Bantex was totally loyal to Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai and contributed immensely to the developmental strides of the administration.

“He was in the forefront of the administration’s peace building efforts after making a mark in the House of Representatives and until his death, was highly regarded and sought after for advice by former and current members of the National Assembly,” the Senator said and added that Kaduna State and Nigeria have lost a true democrat, a bridge builder, a stabilizing influence and perfect gentleman.

“My sincere condolences to the Bantex Family, the government and people of Kaduna State on this irreparable loss. May the soul of H.E. Bala Bantex rest in perfect peace,” he said.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.