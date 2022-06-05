From Paul Orude, Bauchi

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, has clinched the gubernatorial ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to seek re-election in 2023.

The development has excited his supporters who thought all hopes were lost after he lost to former Vice President Abubakar Atiku in his bid to secure the presidential ticket.

Returning Officer Murtala Damagum declared Mohammed the winner after scoring 646 votes out of the total number of 650 votes of delegates while four votes were invalid.

Mohammed contested unopposed as delegates from the 20 local government areas gave him total support at the primaries held at Zaranda Hotel yesterday.

Vacancy was created for the governor to contest again when the gubernatorial candidate of the party, Mohammed Ibrahim Kashim, dramatically withdrew from the race citing personal reasons.

Kashim, who had resigned to contest, has also been re-appointed by Governor Mohammed as SSG.

The party had opted for primaries instead of direct substitution. Top government officials attended the exercise.

In his acceptance speech, the governor said he had put what happened at the presidential primaries in Abuja where he lost behind him, saying: “I am ready to work for Bauchi, and there is no room for laziness.”

