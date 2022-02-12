Nigeria’s former Head of State, Dr Goodkuck Ebele Jonathan has described Governor Bala Mohammed as a man with patience, humility, fortitude and a good listener for a better Nigeria.

Dr Jonathan spoke when he received in audience, Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed at his Abuja residence where he added that the Bauchi Governor was one of his hardworking ministers.

GEJ appreciated Bala Mohammed for being with him even after office saying that he could imagine a better Nigeria with an empathetic, committed and passionate leader if Bala is given a chance to run the affairs of the Africa’s most populous state.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

He added that Bala Mohammed will no doubt actualize the aspiration of Nigerians considering his tremendous achievements as the FCT minister and now a governor.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

The former President said as a thoughtful and responsible father, he is confident Bala Mohammed will make a difference by providing Nigerians with exemplary leadership.

He commended Governors Bala, Wike Ortom and Darius Ishaku for making him and their respective states proud, even as he called on their counterparts to emulate their dedication and service to humanity.

Speaking earlier, Governor Bala said he was, alongside members of his team, at the residence of the former president to seek for his blessings and inform him of his aspiration to run for the office of Nigeria’s President in the forthcoming election.