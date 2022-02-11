Nigeria’s former Head of State, Dr Goodkuck Ebele Jonathan has described Governor Bala Mohammed as a man with patience, humility, fortitude and a good listener for a better Nigeria.

Dr Jonathan was speaking tonight when he received in audience, Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed tonight at his Abuja residence where he added that the Bauchi Governor was one of his hardworking ministers.

GEJ appreciated Bala Mohammed for being with him even after office saying that he could imagine a better Nigeria with an empathetic, committed and passionate leader if Bala is given a chance to run the affairs of the Africa’s most populous state.

He added that Bala Mohammed will no doubt actualize the aspiration of Nigerians considering his tremendous achievements as the FCT minister and now a governor.

Goodluck Jonathan said as a thoughtful and responsible father, he is confident Bala Mohammed will make a difference by providing Nigerians with exemplary leadership.

He commended Governors Bala, Wike Ortom and Darius Ishaku for making him and their respective states proud calling on their counterparts to emulate their dedication and service to humanity.

Earlier speaking, Governor Bala said he was alongside members of his team at the residence of the former president to seek for his blessings and inform him of his aspiration to run for the office of Nigeria’s President in the forthcoming election.

According to Bala Mohammed Nigeria’s history of democracy will continue to remember GEJ as a hero for his commitments to strengthening it apart from his sacrifices and for ensuring free and fair election prevailed.

Also speaking, Professor Udenta O Udenta said Nigerians express hope and confidence in Bala Mohammed considering his love for unity,inclusivity, fairness, equity, peace, progress and development of Nigeria.

Lawal Muazu Bauchi

New Media Aide to Bauchi Governor