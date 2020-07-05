Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Barely a week after the formation of a movement known as National Consultative Forum(NCF) by some prominent Nigerians, the former governor of Kaduna State, Balarabe Musa as well as Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate in the last election in Kwara State, Comrade Issa Aremu, have thrown thier weights behind the NCF, saying it is a welcome development.

Both Musa and Aremu spoke at a press conference on Sunday to register their support for the movement, believing that the brains behind its formation are capable of rescuing Nigeria from socio-political retrogression in due course.

For the former governor, “I, first of all, became aware of this group from the newspaper I read about a week or so ago. When I saw the names behind this movement, I became interested, and happy about it.

“In the second Republic, we, (nine governors) from different political parties formed similar movement where we constantly attacked negative tendencies of the state of the nation, and what should be done.

“We called ourselves Progressive Governors, calling and attending meetings to attack National Party of Nigeria (NPN), the then ruling party over the negative state of the nation.

“So I see NCF as a continuation of what we started in the second Republic. I hope they will do better than us. We will help the group to grow”.