Former President of the Senate, David Mark, has described the demise of second republic governor of Kaduna State, Alhaji Balarabe Musa, as a big blow to the struggle for the emancipation of the oppressed in the country.

Mark, in a statement signed by his Media aide, Paul Mumeh, said that the late politician was an uncommon activist and defender of the ordinary man.

“Balarabe Musa was a great patriot. He was an advocate for peace and justice. He was a voice for the voiceless.

“He was bluntly frank, courageous and steadfast. He never shied away from fighting for justice. He called a spade its proper name,” Mark said.

The former Senate president said Nigeria had lost an honest and patriotic statesman.

He said that Balarabe Musa, until his death, remained one of the best and fertile minds amongst the political class.

Mark said that the late politician departed the stage when his wealth of experience and knowledge was needed to navigate through the murky terrain of the Nigerian politics.

He said that history would be kind to Balarabe Musa,as he left fond memories and positive footprints in the sand of time.

Mark, who extended his condolences to the immediate family, government and people of Kaduna State, also prayed that the Almighty God grants the deceased eternal rest.( NAN)