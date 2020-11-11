Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The former General Secretary of Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) and an elder statesman, Mr Anthony Sani, has said that the former civilian governor of old Kaduna State, Alhaji Balarabe Musa, lived and died a disappointed Nigerian.

Reacting to Musa’s death in a chat with Daily Sun, Sani noted that while politicians were falling over heels with different political parties just to win elections, the late leader of People’s Redemption Party (PRP) was disappointed that politicians lacked the focus to deliver dividends of democracy to the people.

The ACF chieftain regretted that it would be very difficult for anyone to fill the space left behind by the deceased.

“We received the sad news of the death of Alhaji Balarabe Musa with heavy heart. Mallam Balarabe Musa was a conviction politician who sought to enthrone politics of ideology and of issues in our multiparty democracy and body polity.

“He lived and died a disappointed man because most Nigerian politicians are obsessed with political parties which have the capacity to win elections instead of which political parties can deliver on the promise of democracy.

“Balarabe Musa may be no more precisely because nobody can fill the void he has left behind. But in a way, he is very much around, considering he does not need monuments to remind us of his legacies, to wit, politics of ideology and of issues rather than of identity.

“Yet many of us who miss him may not trade places with those who saw him as morally vain and a mere rabble-rouser.

“Our heart is with the loved ones, with the government and people of Kaduna state for whom we pray God to provide with the fortitude to endure what cannot be changed. And May his soul Rest In Peace.”