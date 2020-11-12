Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Elder Statesman and former Governor of old Anambra State, Senator Jim Nwobodo yesterday described the late former Governor of Kaduna State, Alhaji Balarabe Musa as one that believed strongly in social equality.

Musa and Nwobodo were colleagues in the Second Republic as governors and Nwobodo said Musa’s death on Wednesday was painful to him.

He noted that Musa who was the first Governor to be impeached in Nigeria was fearless and was removed from office because of his strong believe in egalitarianism.

He said, “I mourn over his death and since the second republic he has been my very close friend and in spite his travails we have remained very close. He was the first Governor to be impeached, even when they had they majority he won the election but because he didn’t have the majority in the house, the NPN impeached him but since then and in spite of all that, he had stood his ground.

“He said what he felt like saying and he has integrity, fair minded, he was liked by the ordinary people and up till last month I was in touch with him. He was one person who believed in the zoning of the Presidency, saying that it should go round. He spoke out his mind fearlessly. His death has pained me.”

Nwobodo appealed to the Governor of Kaduna state, Malam Nasiru El-Rufai, to take care of the deceased family knowing that he was not a rich man, but one who strived for equity and fair play both in politics and in the society.

He said, “I also request for the Governor of Kaduna state, Nasiru El-Rufai, to look after his family. I know that he was not a rich man and his family deserved to be looked after. I wish his family the peace and ability to bear the irreparable loss. May his soul rest in peace.”