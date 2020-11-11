The former Governor of Kaduna state Alhaji Balarabe Musa has died.

The son of the former governor who was identified as Kasimu Balarabe Musa confirmed to Daily Sun that the father died on Wednesday morning.

According to Kasimu, the late Balarabe Musa will be buried later in the afternoon at a small burial ground behind his house.

Speaking to Daily Sun earlier, an elder statesman in the North Tanko Yakassai said he spoke with Balarabe Musa two weeks ago he he told him that he was sick