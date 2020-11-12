Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The National Chairman of the Action Alliance (AA), Hon Rufai Omoaje, has described the death of former Governor of Kaduna State, Alhaji Balarabe Musa, as the end of an era.

The AA National Chairman who recalled the numerous contributions of the deceased to Nigeria’s democracy hailed his meritorious service to his state and the country at large during his lifetime.

He said the laudable achievements of the deceased politician when he held sway as the national Chairman of the Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) were remarkable.

Omoaje, who succeeded Musa as the national Chairman of the CNPP, reassured that he would continue from where the deceased stopped.

Describing the late politician as a political icon of his time, Omoaje noted that the forthrightness of Musa should be emulated by all politicians of the present generation.

He called on all politicians to learn from the life and times of Balarabe Musa and live uprightly as he did during his days on earth.

He also called on the Kaduna State Government the federal government to immortalize the late politician in recognition of his meritorious service to the state and the nation at large.