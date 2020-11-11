Sola Ojo, Kaduna

A former senator in the 8th National Assembly, Shehu Sani, has described the death of the second republic Governor of Kaduna State, Balarabe Musa, as “loss of a patriot, a revolutionary, a nationalist, an honest man and a man of principles and conviction.”

Until his death, Balarabe Musa was the most accessible and accommodating politician and leader of the People’s Redemption Party (PRP).

Shehu Sani in a statement on Wednesday said, “Balarabe Musa lived an accomplished life of honesty, simplicity and service to humanity.

“He was an exemplar for prudence, dignify and honour.

“Balarabe Musa was the best Governor that has ever presided over the affairs of Kaduna State.

“He was one of the few Governors and politicians released after the collapse of the second republic and declared innocent of any wrongdoing.

“Balarabe died in active service in the command of his conscience,” he added.