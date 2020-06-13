Sola Ojo, Kaduna

A Second Republic Governor of old Kaduna State, Alhaji AbdulKadir Balarabe Musa, yesterday called on President Muhammadu Buhari to complete what he started by bringing those behind the annulment of June 12, 1993 election to justice.

The Kaduna-based politician and labour leader, Comrade Issa Aremu, who spoke in Kaduna during the commemoration of Democracy Day believed that, those who annulled the June 12, 1993 election were responsible for the many challenges facing Nigeria today and this should not be overlooked.

Musa while commending President Buhari for surprising the nation by honouring late MKO Abiola said, the President should complete the task he started by investigating the circumstances leading to the annulment, fishing out those responsible for the annulment and punishing them to guide against recurrence.

“If President Muhammadu Buhari does not go further and do this, anybody can do same thing that Babangida did and got away with it; up till now, he (Babangida) is getting away with it. We must make sure that does not happen,” he said.

“We must also do something fundamental, that is changing the socio-economic and political and cultural system controlling all development in this country. And the way we can effectively do it is by making sure that Nigeria embarks on socialist reconstruction, starting with the leading role of the economy, to ensure equality, justice, dignity of human and progressive development.”

He, however, noted that, such feat cannot be achieved under the present system of government.