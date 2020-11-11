Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has expressed his condolences over the death of the former Governor of Kaduna State, the Late Abdukadir Balarabe Musa, who passed away at the age of 83.

Ganduje said he was shocked at the news of the death of the elder statesman and Second Republic Governor of Old Kaduna State, saying he died when the country needed his contributions the most.

In his words, the country’s democracy, “Was moulded by the likes of the former Governor of Kaduna State.

He attested that Africa’s transition to democracy in the last decades had benefited immensely from the deceased”s in-depth concern for the downtrodden.

Ganduje said the late Balarabe^s unparalleled concern for the welfare of the “Talakawas” (poor people), placed him above many politicians in the country, insisting that, “The indelible marks he left behind during his reign as a Governor were enough reasons to explain his genuine love for the people.”

“On behalf of the government and good people of Kano State, I extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, the government of Kaduna State, his friends, and all his well-wishers.

He prayed Allah to forgive all his mistakes and reward all his good deeds.on earth.