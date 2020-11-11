Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu has joined other well-meaning Nigerians to sympathise with the family of the late former governor of Kaduna State, Balarabe Musa.

According to the elder statesman, Musa he said would be remembered for his honest advise to the nation, especially on political issues.

Above all, while praying to God to give the family fortitude to bear his loss, he maintained that he died when the nation needed his sincere advice the most.

“He died a good man, no doubt the nation will miss him at a critical time of our country like this, his opinion on political issues would surely be missed as well.” Iwuanyanwu said