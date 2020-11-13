Gyang Bere, Jos

Former Governor of Plateau State, Sen. Jonah David Jang has described as painful the death of Alh. Abdulkadair Balarabe Musa, former Governor of Kaduna State who was a true Democrat and a politician who stood for the emancipation of the people.

Jang described the demise of late Alh. Abdulkadair Balarabe, who was an asute politician who work tirelessly for the peace and unity of Nigeria.

Jang in a press statement signed by his media consultant on Friday, Clinton Garuba said his demise was not only painful to Kaduna State but Nigeria at large.

“This is indeed a painful loss not just to him as a person, the people of Kaduna State but the nation at large. Especially that this is coming at a time when his wealth of experience and the core values for which he stood have become more apt.

“His life and times are indeed a pointer to the fact that with hard work, dedication and commitment one can make it to the peak of whatever path he chooses. He stood on the left flank and provided the needed spice to our democracy over the years. We cannot but say his brand of politics not only made him popular with the masses but made him stand out and carved a niche for himself.”

Jang said late Balarabe was a champion for the emancipation of the people, whose voice stood out in the fight for a just and egalitarian society in which the dignity, liberty and rights of everyone is protected.

He said Balarabe was a progressive minded politician who spoke the truth at all times and was rallying point for progressive politicians not only in northern Nigeria but the nation as a whole, on the platform of the CNPP.

“The words he had spoken at different times will forever remain with us as the wisdom conveyed in them will be for all time and generations coming will hear about his exploits in the political development of Nigeria.

“Our prayer is that the Almighty will grant his soul eternal repose and the family he left behind the strength to bear this great loss.”

Jang joined millions of Nigerians to celebrate the life of the great democrat, Alhaji Balarabe Musa.