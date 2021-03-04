Gareth Bale is reportedly set to demand Real Madrid honour and pay-up the remainder of his lucrative £600,00-per-week salary, even if he never plays for them again.

Bale is currently on loan with Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham, who are footing half of his huge wages as part of a bumper Madrid deal which expires next summer.

As a result, Bale could look to extend his season-long loan from Madrid who are currently paying half of the £600,000 weekly bill – and the Welshman is adamant that Real will have to honour his contract regardless of his decision, according to The Mirror.