Gareth Bale re-joined Tottenham on loan from Real Madrid for the 2020/21 campaign, no doubt making Spurs extremely excited to welcome back one of their greatest players.

However, the Welshman has had a fairly underwhelming start to life back in north London.

Bale arrived at Spurs with an injury, which did not help. But even after returning to action, the 31-year-old has seriously struggled to build up any sort of fitness and has seen his game time in the Premier League very limited.

But towards the back end of the 2020/21 season, the winger had begun to finally recapture some form for Tottenham.

In the Premier League, Bale scored 11 and assisted two in 20 for Spurs, with six of those goals coming in his final six PL outings – including two vs Leicester on the final day as the Lilywhites came from 2-1 down to win 4-2 and secure a place in the Europa Conference League.

So, given his impressive form at the back end of the season, Spurs fans would likely be happy to see Bale back in north London for 2021/22.

When drawn on his future on the final day of the campaign, Bale remained coy and insisted he was only focusing on Euro 2020 with Wales:

Now though, if reports stemming from Spain prove true, then this summer could be the final time we say Bale playing for anyone.

According to Spanish outlet ABC, Bale, who has just over one year left to run on his contract with Real Madrid, is considering negotiating the termination of his contract with Los Blancos, and then leaving football after the Euros.