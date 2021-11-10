Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has questioned his surprise Ballon d’Or snub and claims the decision may have been because of his nationality.

Mendy, 29, has starred for his club since joining from Rennes, having won the Champions League and dazzled in the Premier League, but missed out on the 30-man shortlist for the prestigious award.

Initially, the stopper insisted it was not an ‘injustice’ to not receive a nomination, but has now taken aim at the process and believes he would have made the cut if he had played for France instead.

Speaking to Canal Plus, Senegal star Mendy said: ‘It’s something that motivates me and pushes me to work. Honestly, I am wondering.

‘If I had played for France and had taken part in the [European Championships], would we have this debate and this reflection?’

A number of his team-mates have revealed their shock at Mendy’s absence, although last month, the in-form player himself took a more level-headed stance.

‘Do I think it’s an injustice? No, I wouldn’t use that word,’ he also told Canal Plus.

‘It’s something that motivates me to go forward, to work and to perform at club level and with my country.

‘As I said after the game with the national team, it’s the journalists’ freedom of vote and expression, and they vote honourably and conscientiously.’

