Brighton & Hove’s Leon Balogun said he has no problem playing as a substitute to Kenneth Omeruo at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt.

Balogun believes the players are thriving on the defensive rivalry in the Super Eagles squad and has insisted it is an asset to the team not a problem.

Following an outstanding season in La Liga, Kenneth Omeruo appears to have broken into the starting line-up of the Super Eagles, and manager, Gernot Rohr can call upon William Troost-Ekong or Balogun to partner the Chelsea star in central defence.

‘’I wouldn’t call it a good problem and a good asset because no matter what happens, you know whoever comes in, we are ready and we know how to do our job, even know how to score goals,’’ Balogun said at the post match press conference after after Wednesday’s game against Guinea.

‘’Kenneth decided the game for us, so it is perfect well deserved for him. It is not a problem, it is an advantage definitely.’’

Balogun admitted that it was tough facing Guinea in unfavorable climatic conditions and hopes their next games are played in the evening.