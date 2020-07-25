Rangers have signed former Brighton defender, Leon Balogun.
The centre-back was a free agent after a short spell with English Championship side, Wigan.
Balogun, 32, has now signed a one-year deal to join Steven Gerrard’s squad, which also parades Super Eagles’ midfielder, Joseph Aribo, before the start of the season next week.
Gerrard said: “Leon has just finished a round of competitive fixtures with Wigan, so will hit the ground running.
“He’s a positive and bright character and we are looking forward to his influence around the group.”
Rangers made their move after losing Croatian defender, Niko Katic, to a long-term knee injury.
Nigeria international, Balogun, has 32 caps and has spent most of his club career in Germany.
He made a handful of Premier League appearances after signing for Brighton in 2018, scoring once.
Rangers still want to bolster their attacking options before the Premiership gets under way on August 1.
