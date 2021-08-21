CSP Mark Balogun, father of D’Tigress point guard Elizabeth Balogun will today launch his book titled ‘Understanding the Game Basketball’.

Coach Mark Balogun, a former basketball player and co-founder of Ikeja based Rookies Basketball Academy says the book is aimed at improving the knowledge of the game of lecturers, teachers, trainers, coaches, players and beginners.

The event which is put together by Leo Kareem foundation and Rookies Basketball Academy is slated to hold at the Police College, Hall, Ikeja, Lagos, beginning 10 am.