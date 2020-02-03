Brown Chimezie

Igbo apex socio cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has call on Lagos State Government and other stakeholders to come out with action plans that would forestall future occurrence of fire outbreaks in Balogun Market and other markets in the state.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo made the call when its leadership visited a section of Balogun market which was razed recently.

Addressing newsmen, the group President, Solomon Ogbonna, who represented President General of the association, Nnia Nwodo, said market leaders should work with the state governor to install fire extinguishers in all the shops in markets across the state.

While sympathising with the traders, Ohanaeze also urged the state government to install water hydrants in all markets to enable fire fighters have access to water while responding to emergencies.

Commending men of the fire service and Lagos State emergency service for putting out the fire without loss of life, the Ohanaeze president general call on traders to be safety conscious in all their dealings as any carelessness on their part could result in irreplaceable loss of property and life.