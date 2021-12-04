Nigeria have been handed a boost of sorts ahead of the start of their training camp for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations with news that one of their first-choice center backs Leon Balogun is on the road to full recovery.

Balogun has not kicked a ball in a competitive fixture since Giovanni van Bronckhorst officially started work at Rangers after he suffered an injury that led to his substitution in the closing minutes of the defeat to Hibernian in the Premier Sports Cup.

Rangers have been solid in defence without their number 26, avoiding goals in two of the three games Giovanni van Bronckhorst was in the dugout while conceding once.

Tomorrow’s league match against Dundee has come too soon for Balogun but he is due to return to training on Sunday, five days before Rangers take on Lyon in their last group game of the Europa League.

Asked if Balogun is close to a possible return at all, Van Bronckhorst told reporters at Friday’s pre-match press conference : “Yes, Leon will train with the squad on Sunday so we have to see his fitness in the coming days but he is a player who we will have back soon”.

