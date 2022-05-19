Rangers’ defender, Leon Balogun is hoping his Ibrox “journey” can continue beyond this season.

The German-born Nigerian centre-back is out of contract at the end of the campaign but offered an update ahead of the Europa League final.

“My time here has been the best of my career,” he told German newspaper, Bild, via Derek Rae.

“What I’ve experienced here is really sensational. For me, the journey can happily go on. Hopefully there will soon be new developments.”

The 33-year-old has played 64 times for the club since joining and has been won over by the club’s support.

Around 100,000 fans are expected to be in Seville for the match and Balogun believes they have played and will play their part.

“In Germany you normally have a stand behind the goal where it’s really noisy,” he said.

“In Scotland it always involves the whole stadium. So we always get a defeating noise.

“Our fans are the most amazing I’ve experienced in my life. It’s a shame the tickets are so limited.

“Every player knows what it means to represent this badge. The support of the fans gives us a huge boost above all in Europe.

“They push us so much you get extra energy even though your lungs are burning and your legs are heavy – and you just keep running.”