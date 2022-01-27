From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Seven out of the eight governorship aspirants on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Ekiti State have withdrawn from today’s primary election, alleging Gov Kayode Fayemi of parading his appointees, aides and Assembly members as electoral umpires for the election.

The aggrieved aspirants who spoke with newsmen at the party’s Secretariat, Ajilosun, Ado-Ekiti, on Thursday,

alleged that some aides and those loyal to Governor Kayode Fayemi and his anointed aspirant, Biodun Oyebanji were appointed by the Committee as presiding and returning officers.

They also alleged that Governor Mohammed Abubakar Badaru-led APC governorship Primary Committee of giving the result sheets to Oyebanji’s supporters to write the results even before the election.

The aggrieved aspirants are Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, Senator Dayo Adeyeye, Hon Bamidele Faparusi, Hon Femi Bamisile.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Others are : Otunba Demola Popoola, Afolabi Oluwasola and Engr. Kayode Ojo.

Senator Bamidele, who addressed the newsmen on behalf of other colleague contestants, said the party should not take any step that would embarrass APC in the Court.

Also speaking, Senator Dayo Adeyeye and Hon Bamidele Faparusi, condemned the modality being adopted by the Committee to conduct the primary, saying it was allegedly laced with fraud.

The aspirants later visited the offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission and Department of State Security and Police Command to register their grievances.