From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

A Professor of Agricultural Economics, Prof Adebayo Simeon Bamire, has been announced as the new Vice-Chancellor of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Ile-Ife, Osun State.

His appointment takes effect from June 7.

He will succeed Prof Eyitope Ogunbodede whose tenure expires June 7.