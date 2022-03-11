By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Magistrates’ Court, Yaba today ordered that a 47-year-old Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) driver, Andrew Ominnikoron, be remanded in Ikoyi Custodial Centre over alleged murder and rape of a 22-year-old girl, Oluwabamise Ayanwole.

Magistrate O.A. Salawu ordered that Ominnikoron be remanded for 30 days, pending the release of legal advice from the Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP).

In the charge filed against the driver by the police, it’s borders on conspiracy, murder, rape and misconduct with no regards to corpses.

The charge was read to the defendant, but his plea was not taken by the court.

Salawu adjourned the case until April 11 for DPP advice.

Earlier, the Officer in charge of the Legal Department at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) Panti, Mrs Yetunde Cardoso, said that Ominnikoron committed the offence at 8 p.m. on February 26, along Ajah-Oshodi Expressway, on a Lagos State BRT bus with code number 257.

She said that Ominnikoron, who was on duty as a driver, raped Ayanwole, and pushed her out of the moving BRT bus.

The offence, she said, contravened the provisions of sections 411, 223, 260 and 165 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).