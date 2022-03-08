By Christopher Oji

Few hours after the body of murdered 22-year-old Oluwabamise Ayanwole, who was missing on transit in Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) was found, the Lagos State Police Command has arrested the driver of the bus. Also arrested is the Guarantor to the said driver.

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer ( PPRO), CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu, confirmed that the dead body of the lady has also been found.

“The driver of the BRT has been arrested,” Ajisebutu stated.

The body of Bamise who went missing on a Bus Rapid Transit vehicle (BRR), being managed by the Lagos Bus Service Limited, was found on the bridge of Ebute-Ero, Lagos Island, on Sunday.

A resident of the area who saw when the woman was pushed out of the moving bus on the fateful day she was declared missing wrote on his social media platform about what he witnessed which drew the attention of the family members.

It was gathered that when the residents saw the lifeless body of the lady, they reported the incident to Ebute-Ero Police station.

The policemen from the station visited the scene the following day to evacuate her remains and contacted her family.

A police source said the family of the deceased were making efforts to take her body for burial.

Bamise, 21, who closed from work around 7pm on February 26, was on her way to visit her brother, Pelumi, when she boarded the bus around Chevron Bus-stop, in the Lekki area of the state.

When she noticed that the driver of the bus, Nice Omininikoron, after picking her, refused to pick other passengers, and sensing danger, the deceased reportedly contacted one of her colleagues at work, Felicia Omolara, and informed her about her suspicion and she advised her to disembark from the bus.

Omolara, however, noted that when her friend no longer responded to her chats on WhatsApp, she called her phone number, adding that when she picked the call, a man was heard arguing with Bamise.

The aggrieved friend said that was the last time she heard from Bamise, adding that she immediately informed members of her family.

The victim’s mother has urged the government and the police to track down the fleeing bus driver.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu, who confirmed the arrest of some suspects, including the driver and his guarantor, said the suspects would face justice and that further updates would be communicated to the public.

Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr Abiodun Alabi, who paraded the suspect, said he was arrested by operatives of the Department of State Security (DSS) and handed over to the police.

The CP said the suspect was arrested in Ososa Ogun State, in company with the man who was harbouring him. The CP said the suspect was yet to confess on why he killed the girl, but only admitted that he killed her.

“We have commenced an investigation and we will soon establish why and how he killed the girl.”