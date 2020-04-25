Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

More knocks have come the way of the Ebonyi State governor for his recent outburst and ban on twi journalist in the state.

The Ebonyi State Chief Executive had on Wednesday in a state broadcast disparaged Nigerian journalists and banned for life, the correspondents of The Sun and Vanguard newspapers from government facilities just as he warned that the state would keep the court aside and deal with journalists that report things that were unfavourable to the state.

Latest in condemning Umahi’s outburst is IZUNWANNE, a group made up of veterans and practising journalists of South East extraction around the world who said that the governor had by “his irrational action” betrayed the oath of office he took and must be called to order to seek the path of civility, honour and rectitude in the conduct of government business.

Describing Umahi’s “outrageous and unwholesome action” as one unbecoming of a governor, IZUNWANNE demands an unreserved apology from the governor for his reprehensible conduct and affront on the media.

In the group’s statement signed by Sir Abuchi Anueyiagu and Elder Ngwuoke Ngwuoke, convener and secretary respectively, IZUNWANNE noted that the governor “came down from his Olympian heights and descended heavily on the poor and vulnerable journalists, flagrantly and impudently ordering their arrest and prosecution and subsequent banishment from the state for life, an untoward and unacceptable action. This action has evoked outrage and attracted widespread condemnation because it’s not just a brazen flagrant abuse of power but also an aberration and affront meant to muzzle and suppress free speech and the press in the state.

“The governor reportedly ordered the arrest, detention and prosecution of two journalists in his state, one Chijioke Agwu and another, Peter Okutu, Ebonyi State correspondents of the Sun and Vanguard newspapers respectively. The governor did not stop there. He went ahead to ban them for life from operating in the state.

“In a very unprecedented move, the governor, reportedly stated that the people of Ebonyi were aggrieved with the press, adding that he might not be able to restrain the people when they decide to unleash mayhem on journalists who are in the bad books of his administration.

“IZUNWANNE is alarmed and scandalized that such crude and inciting actions are coming from a re-elected governor who swore to an oath of office to protect the lives and property of the people living in the state, according to provisions of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

The group said that as a responsible and independent body committed to the best traditions of the watch dog role of the media, and to the promotion of the common good of the South East geo-political zone of Nigeria, it established the facts in the issues in contention, and was convinced that the two journalists in question did not commit any offence in the particular reports as to warrant such reprehensible behaviour of the governor against them.

IZUNWANNE further said, “The reports, which the governor wrongly considered vexatious and unacceptable rather, eloquently speak for themselves as having met the professional standards in news reporting and were not write fiction but reported facts and balanced stories.

“We cannot imagine how at this age and time, an elected governor would make a broadcast, threatening journalists, in the course of performing their lawful duties, with life ban and imprisonment. Without any equivocation it was an unnecessary overreaction, especially by a person holding such responsible and exalted public office of state governor.

“Though the governor and his government had in a subsequent action, that was seen as an afterthought and a volte face following the widespread condemnation of his action, tried to launder his image by attempting to deny ordering the arrest, detention, prosecution and banishing of the two journalists, claiming a distortion of his broadcast, IZUNWANNE finds it very difficult to believe the denials, given the obvious clarity of the broadcast.

“We consider the denial a laughable weak defence that cannot stand, as we could not find anything in the particular reports that suggest a design to undermine the government and people of Ebonyi State as the governor alleged.

“The reports passed the journalistic tests of balance and objectivity in which all sides were reflected or represented.

“IZUNWANNE totally rejects as unacceptable the governor’s action and condemns it in very strong terms, as it is considered a despotic, despicable and tyrannical behaviour, typical of an incurable intemperate public office holder. We urge him to retrace his steps, which are against social justice, democracy and rule of law.”

Also the group said: “If he had considered the reports in bad taste he should have availed himself of the lawful means or measures of seeking redress through the courts and the Nigerian Press Council, instead of resorting to self help, intimidation, crudity, cruelty, barbarism and wicked tactics that portray him as an imperial lord who is intolerant and not accountable to anybody or authority.

“Governor Umahi has no doubt by his irrational action betrayed the oath of office he took. He must therefore be called to order to seek the path of civility, honour and rectitude in the conduct of government business.

“And on the other hand, we call on journalists to, at all times in the course of performing their duties, operate within the ambits of the law and abide by the rules and ethics/tenets of their practice and to avoid any act of shame or compromise capable of putting them to public ridicule or odium and bringing down the image of journalism, no matter the lure because maintenance of integrity and honour matter a lot in life.

“We condemn journalists that leave the path of honour and integrity and take to the dishonourable and ignoble act of mortgaging their consciences and throwing ethics to the wind thereby making themselves cheap because of pecuniary or unbridled reasons.

“We appreciate the Sun and Vanguard correspondents for living up to the billing in their balanced reportage and for standing firm and resisting the attempt by the governor and his agents to intimidate and blackmail them.

“Against this background, IZUNWANNE demands an unreserved apology from Governor David Umahi for his reprehensible conduct and affront on the media.”