From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) has warned political parties and members of the political class that the ban on political campaigns has not been lifted.

Resident Electoral Commissioner, Kano State, Professor Risqua .A. Shehu, issued the warning, Tuesday, at a stakeholders meeting which was attended by security agencies, civil society organisations, faith based group, traditional institution, media and the chairmen of different political parties in the state.

He said that evidence collected from the political space indicated that already some political parties and their various aspirants to elective offices have flagged off their political campaigns despite the fact that ban on political campaigns was still in force.

Shehu noted that it was unfortunate that the very people who are are supposed to lead the society have become the very ones violating the laws of the land.

He observed that going by the election time-table, there were specific date and time for the flagging off of political campaigns even as he stressed that the campaigns were responsible for so many acrimony witnessed in the political parties.

He expressed fear that at the end of the day, the early flag off of these campaign would heat up the polity and results in so many litigations.

Speaking further, he warned the political class against the use of thugs in their political activities, saying all hands must be on deck to eradicate electoral violence and all elements of insecurity in the political process just as he implored the media to ensure objectivity and fairness in their reportage.

Professor Shehu said that in an effort to increase voters; access to polling units, the Commission has approved the conversion of all existing voting points to polling units, including relocating others to more appropriate locations where they can serve the voters better.

He said that as a result of this development, Kano State which had a total of 8074 polling units and 3148 voting points, now has a total of 11,222 polling units in all.