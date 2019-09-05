Gyang Bere, Jos

Igbo elders under the umbrella of Jos Izu Umuna Cultural Association of Nigeria, said banning of roaming of cattle by South East governors will strengthen security of lives and property in the region.

The elders urged the governors to ensure that their states House of Assemblies enact anti-grazing laws to end roaming of cattle in the area.

This was contained in a press statement signed by the President, Dr. Ugo Ihekuna and Secretary, Barr. Tony, Ikechukwu Egwuonwu, after their general meeting in Jos, Plateau State.

“We solidly support the ban on movement of cattle on foot from state to state in the South East zone and further urge the governors to cause all states Houses of Assemblies in the zone to pass the anti-grazing and other necessary laws to that effect.

“We urge the South East governors to pursue vigorously their intended meeting with Mr. President and the security chiefs, and they should also in the process, obtain an approval similar to that already given to South West region, to enable the states integrated local vigilante groups to work with federal security agencies on the maintenance of law and order in the region.”

The elders commended the unity of purpose exhibited by the South East governors and identified with them on the seriousness with which they viewed the deteriorating security situation in the area.

The statement also laud the interest shown by the governors in monitoring the rehabilitation work on Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu by the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and urged them to ensure that the work was completed before December 2019.