From John Adams, Minna

As the total ban on commercial motorcycles operators in Minna, the Niger state capital takes effect with the official Flagg off on Friday, women group under the auspices of Niger Association of Progressive Women has commended the state Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello for the bold step taken to ban the use of motorcycles for commercial purposes in the state.

The women group said the decision is long over due in view of the deteriorating security situation across the state, alleging that 80 percent of crime in Minna, the state capital is perpetuated by criminals using commercial motorcycles.

The women group who was reacting to the abduction of the 163 Salihu Tanko Islamic school Children in Tegina, Niger state in a statement in Minna on Thursday by the Chairperson, Hajiya Hanatu Barde said the bold move by the government to check the activities of some criminally minded individuals who take advantage of the commercial motorcycle operators to perpetuate crime in the state is a welcome development.

“We are aware that the group of gunmen that attacked the Islamic school at Tegina on Sunday, and took away the students rode on motorcycles. The government move is therefore, to ensure that the state capital is safe,” she said.

The women group also commended other steps taken by the Governor towards tackling the security challenges in parts of the state and therefore urged the people to cooperate with the government to ensure that the state is rid out of criminal elements.