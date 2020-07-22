Paul Orude Bauchi

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed on Wednesday commissioned the distribution of 1000 unit of tricycles popularly known as Keke NAPEP, following the ban on commercial motorcyclists by the administration.

Governor Mohammed, who disclosed that N250 million was deposited for the project, at the commissioning, which started with distribution of 345 units of tricycles at the Bauchi State Development Board, assured that the remaining 655 units would be handed over to the benefiaries in good time to ameliorate the suffering caused by the ban on commercial motorcycle operations.

Speaking earlier, the Commissioner for Cooperative, Small and Medium Enterprises, Muhammad Sale, commended the governor for the geature saying it would go a long way in ameliorating the suffering of the masses.

Governor Mohammed said the ban was because of security and health reasons saying as soon as the COVID19 pandemic is over, the state government would reconsider the ban.

He said the distribution of the first batch of 350 unit to the beneficiaries was being done under the Kauran Economic Empowerment Programme (KEEP) while the balance of 655 was on the way.

He said the ban was a painful decision saying it would not subsist forever as the government was considering allowing their operations in some Local government areas of the State.

For the continous supply of the tricycles, the Commissioner added, a deal was struck by the state government with ABDK Company based in Kano involving two buisness moguls – Alhaji Ali Garu and Alhaji Nasiru Bababa with Bank guarantee and comfort obtained.

Sale charged the beneficiaries to observe the rules and guidelines laid down for their operations, warning that no beneficiary is allowed to dispose of his KAKE NAPEP or sell it.

“It is a loan of N740,000 repayable within three months.Recovery strategy and arrangements have been concluded with Yankari Microfinance Bank to take daily charge of the exercise such that every beneficiary will be depositing N1000 daily unfailingly,” he said