The Police Command in Jigawa says the ban on the use of fireworks, bangers and other explosives during festivities is still in force.

The spokesman for the command, SP Abdu Jinjiri, made this known during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Saturday.

He, therefore, urged parents and guardians to advise their children and wards to refrain from the use of such explosives.

Jinjiri noted that the ban was because such explosives were capable of causing fire disasters among others evils.

According to him, the police will clampdown on persons found selling or using such items in the state. (NAN)