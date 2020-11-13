Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Chief Goddy Uwazuruike, former National President, Aka Ikenga and aspirant to the prestigious Igbo apex social cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo President General slated for January 2021 has described the ban on the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) as unfair and unwise decision taken by the Federal Government.

Uwazuruike in an exclusive chat with Saturday Sun in Owerri, the Imo State capital noted that the ban should not have been imposed on the Igbo pressure group because they have not subjected themselves from carrying arms.

“I am of the view that the ban on IPOB is misdirected. IPOB is not a violent association, there was no need for the high handed response tothe young men and women whose only weapon is the shaking of their fists. No reasonable Igbo man or woman will support armed insurrection. The proscription of IPOB is a clear case of judicial insensitivity.

“Agitation is a normal thing in life. The Biafra spirit exists in the heart of every Igbo person . The difference is on what is to be done about it.” Uwazuruike said.

Explaining why he is in the race to replace Chief Nnia Nwodo, Uwazuruike emphasised that since restructuring which has been widely clamoured to be Nigeria’s solution to misrule in the country has not been accepted, the Igbo dream of remedying the injustice done to it, he said could only be achieved if they have a shot at the presidency.

He therefore said that the only way is to allow the zone produce the next president of the country in 2023, which he noted would be his priority if he becomes the next PG of Ohanaeze.

He said “With due respect, PMB will not allow restructuring, the time for the Igbo person to be a President is now. In 1999, the Yoruba people presented two Yoruba men and in 2007, the North West presented two Fulani people.

“So let the rest of the country give two, Igbo people are chanced to slug it out in the two dominant parties. What is good for the goose is good for the gander. As President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo World wide , I will make it the arrowhead of my administration.

“We have men and women who have impeccable credentials in public and private lives. Accademic credentials are there. They do not have queries in their daily lives.

The Igbo person will do this country proud.” Uwazuruike said.

Speaking on Igbo marginalisation Uwazuruike said “Marginalisation is a word that we have been living with since 1970 without accepting it. The shooting war ended in January 1970 but the marginalisation battle is still raging . Anytime we, the Igbo, go for employment and appointment in the Federal government, we notice that the boys and girls with first and second class end up being sidelined overtime in favour of the people with lower qualifications.

“The anger over marginalisation is real and this more than anything fuels agitation. Make no mistake, my generation lived with this injustice of looking through the glass ceiling but the generation of my kids cannot tolerate it. To the younger generation, what is bad is bad.” Uwazuruike stated.

The 2014 delegate to the Constitutional conference stating reasons of vying for the position said among other promises said “After a profound period of introspection, I have decided to answer the call of well meaning Ndibanyi(our people) to contest for the position of Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide President General.

“I believe I have all it takes to lead this organisation which is the pride of every right thinking Igbo person . I want to contribute to the betterment of Ndigbo worldwide.” Uwazuruike said.

I have the qualification, the passion and the focus to lead us to the next level.