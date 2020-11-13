Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Former National President, Aka Ikenga, Chief Goddy Uwazuruike has described the ban on the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), as unfair and unwise decision taken by the Federal Government.

Uwazuruike, an aspirant to the Ohanaeze Ndigbo president general election, slated for January 2021, in an interview with Saturday Sun in Owerri, the Imo State, capital noted that the ban should not have been imposed on the Igbo pressure group because they have not subjected themselves to carrying arms.

He said: “I am of the view that the ban on IPOB is misdirected. IPOB is not a violent association; there was no need for the highhanded response to the young men and women, whose only weapon is the shaking of their fists. No reasonable Igbo man or woman will support armed insurrection. The proscription of IPOB is a clear case of judicial insensitivity. Agitation is a normal thing in life. The Biafra spirit exists in the heart of every Igbo person. The difference is on what is to be done about it.”

Explaining why he is in the race to replace Chief Nnia Nwodo, Uwazuruike emphasized that since restructuring which has been widely clamoured to be Nigeria’s solution to misrule in the country has not been accepted, the Igbo dream of remedying the injustice done to it, he said could only be achieved if they have a shot at the presidency.

He therefore said that the only way is to allow the zone produce the next president of the country in 2023, which he noted would be his priority if he becomes the next PG of Ohanaeze.

He said: “with due respect, PMB will not allow restructuring, the time for the Igbo person to be president is now. In 1999, the Yoruba people presented two Yoruba men and in 2007, the Northwest presented two Fulani people. So let the rest of the country give two Igbo people the chance to slug it out in the two dominant parties. What is good for the goose is good for the gander. As president general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, I will make it the arrowhead of my administration.