The Spokesman of the House of Representatives, Rep. Abdulrazak Namdas, has said that any measure that would be taken to ensure security lives and properties should be encouraged by all peace loving Nigerians.

Namdas made the call while reacting to the ban on the use of motorcycles in the North West and some part of the North East geo political zones by the Nigerian Army.

He particu;arly reacted to the power of the Army to issue such a ban without the State governors who are the Chief Security Officers of the State and by law authorised to issue such bans.

He said that the Army was working hand in hand with the Governors who are the Chief Security Officers of the states in the zones.

“I can assure you that the decision to ban the use motor cycles was taken in collaboration with the Governors who are the Chief Security Officers of the states.

“We do not have to politicise the issue of security, any measure take o secure lives and property of Nigerians is a welcome development, he said.

The ban on the use of motorcycle came on the hills of increased kidnapping, terrorism and banditry in the north west region.

Nigerian Police Force had earlier said that a total of 1071 persons had been killed and 685 persons kidnapped in 2019 by hoodlums.