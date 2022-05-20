Seizure of commercial motorcycles by the Lagos State Task Force would continue despite the June 1 deadline issued by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for them to leave six local government areas – Eti-Osa, Ikeja, Lagos Island, Lagos Mainland, Apapa and Surulere.

According to a statement by Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, commissioner for Information and Strategy, the deadline does not invalidate the provisions of the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law of 2018, which states that “no person shall ride, drive or propel a motorcycle or tricycle on a major highway within the State, and any person in contravention of this provision commits an offence” and will be made to face the law.

He said the state Task Force, led by CSP Shola Jejeloye has continued to enforce the law and had impounded 238 motorcycles in Lekki on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“In Iba on Lagos-Badagry Expressway, where it was violently resisted today (yesterday), the Task Force seized many motorcycles. The riders were operating on highways and bridges in flagrant disobedience of the law because, according to them, they are free to ply unauthorized routes till June 1. This is wrong. The February 1, 2020 directive has not been reversed. The enforcement was weakened by COVID-19, which affected all areas of life. Now, the action is being reinforced.”

The government praised Lagosians who have supported the ban on commercial motorcycles in the six local government areas, which Governor Sanwo-Olu has described as the “first phase” of the action, which has been triggered by safety and security concerns.