Christopher Oji

Lagos State Police Command has arrested 40 commercial tricycle /motorcycle operators who allegedly violated the government ban on restricted routes in some Local Government Area of the State.

The command has also impounded no fewer than 188 motorcycles and 78 tricycles since on Saturday, when the full enforcement began.

The Commissioner of Police Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has on Friday deployed Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers (DPO’s), State Traffic Officers (STO’s), Area Traffic Officers (ATO’s), Divisional Traffic Officers (DTO’s), Lagos State Taskforce on Environmental Sanitation and Special Offences and other Police Officers across the state command to fully enforce the provisions of the Road Traffic Laws, especially the ban on the use of Motorcycles popularly known as Okada, and Tricycles also known as Keke in some LGA’s.

Lagos State police public relations officer , DSP Bala Elkana, said : “The total ban as announced by Lagos State Government, took effect from Saturday morning. 40 violators were arrested in different parts of the State. 188 Motorcycles and 78 Tricycles were impounded.

“The Commissioner of Police went round the state to monitor compliance. The CP expressed his satisfaction with the level of compliance across the state and thank the good people of Lagos State for their cooperation. The CP personally arrested some motorcycle and tricycle operators seen contravening the traffic laws.