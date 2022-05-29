By Christopher Oji

Commercial Motorcycle operators, popularly know as Okada have planned mass protest on June 1 against the government ban on them in six Local Government Areas of Lagos State .

The Police have however, warned against the protest as the Force was ready to forstal any attempt.

According to Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin, Commissioner of Police , CP Abiodun Alabi, has placed Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers and other tactical units on red alert.

In a statement, the PPRO, said ,”the attention of the Lagos State Police Command has been drawn to a panic-laced message making the rounds on social media purporting that motorcycle riders in the state have concluded plans to disrupt social and commercial activities in the state from June 1, 2022 in protest of the ban on the use of motorcycles within six LGAs in the state.

“Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi,uses this medium to assure Lagosians that all necessary human, material and operational resources have been deployed across the state to forestall any breakdown of law and order.

“A carefully drafted security architecture, resulting from a detailed crime-mapping of the state has been emplaced across the length and breadth of the state. In addition, all Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers and tactical commanders have been placed on red alert towards any eventuality.

“CP Alabi, therefore, enjoins residents to go about their lawful businesses without fear of harassment or intimidation before, during and after the touted date for the purported civil disturbance, as officers and men of the Command are fully on top of the situation”.